2023: Expect God’s divine intervention in Kogi West – TeeJee Yusuf tells constituents

By Thompson YamputKabba

Representative T. J. Yusuf, now Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday said the people of Kogi West Senatorial District should expect God’s divine intervention in the 2023 general elections.

Yusuf made the declaration while addressing delegates shortly after the PDP Senatorial primary held in Kabba, where he floored his strong rival, Dino Malaye, and two others to clinch the party’s ticket.

The Rep member pulled a total of 163 votes to Malaye’s 99 out of 265 votes cast in the election conducted at the Olonijola event center Kabba, Kogi.Yusuf, who dedicated his Victory to the Almighty God, said, “My trust is in God’s divine intervention to see me through to the National Assembly elections come 2023.”

“Only God elevates a person or gives power to a man and I believe He that did this for me today, will by His Grace do it for me again in 2023,” he said.

He thanked the delegates for counting him worthy and voting for him above others.Yusuf also thanked the leadership of the PDP from the National level down to the ward level for conducting a peaceful, free and fair primaries in the state.

He also expressed appreciation to members of his family and supporters for their strong support to him during the primary. (NAN)

