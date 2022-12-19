2023: Ex-Kwara lawmakers endorse AbdulRazaq for second term

By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Forum of Former Kwara House of Assembly members in the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, expressed its support for the re-election of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The forum, which appraised the performance of AbdulRazaq and gave him a clean bill of health, declared that, “there is no alternative to his re-election for a second term, come 2023.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the forum cut across the assembly members from the First Republic to the Eighth Republic.

According to the former lawmakers, the three-and-a-half year reign of the governor has witnessed even distribution of resources through execution of projects across all the 24 constituencies in the state.

Spokesperson of the forum, Hon. Benjamin Oyeyemi, told newsmen in Ilorin that the last two budgets presented by the governor, with capital expenditure getting the lion share, were catalysts to visible business environment and rural and urban development in the state.

“The last two budget presentations were in favour of capital expenditure, in spite of the sharp increase in salary and wages of public servants as well as the cost of governance.

“The forum notes that the recently presented 2023 budget proposals, in which capital expenditure took 50.9 per cent, is quite in order, laudable and a welcome development.

“The forum notes, with satisfaction, the laudable achievements of Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in his three-and-a-half years of assumption of office as governor of Kwara.

“The uncommon way he had operated has brought physical development and democratic dividends to the doorsteps of the people who voted him into office.

“His actions and mode of operation have been in such an unprecedented way and manner and have endeared him to the people of the state,” he stated.

Oyeyemi listed some of the projects to include: rehabilitation of Ilesha Baruba and Gwanara township roads, Jebba water works, Tanke/Unilorin road fly-over project and construction of Osi-Obbo-Aiyeguble road in Ekiti Local Government Area, amongst others.

“After an in-depth, honest and selfless assessment of the the governance and administration of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, we have no alternative than to give our full, unalloyed and unreserved support for his second term as governor of our beloved state.

“We hereby urge the patriotic people of Kwara to support him to win the governorship election in 2023.

“This will not only enable him to optimally realise his vision and mission for a progressive and developed Kwara but will also enhance his ambition of leaving the state much better than he met it in 2019,” he said.

Describing AbdulRazaq as a leader with a difference, the former lawmaker hailed his decision to complete the two projects initiated by his predecessors.

He listed the projects as a hostel accommodation at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin and the construction of the new state secretariat. (NAN)