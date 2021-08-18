2023: Ex-Ebonyi commissioner seeks conduct of all elections same day

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation Ebonyi, Chief Abia Onyike, on Wednesday, called for all elections same day during the 2023 general elections.

Onyike, a telephone interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), said that this had become necessary view the need to entrench democracy in Nigeria.

The former commissioner, while stating said all elections in one day was possible, urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review its capacity in that regard.

According to Onyike, a former Deputy National of NUJ, the idea will save cost and minimise manipulations during elections.

“Presidential, National Assembly, governorship and of Assembly elections should be conducted in one day, as this is the general practice all over the world.

“Organising elections in one day will save the country the huge cost usually incurred during staggered elections.

“Also it will not create room for electoral manipulations which had been threatening our democratic process,’’ Onyike added.

He also stressed that conducting elections in one day would provide the electorate the opportunity to demonstrate their will being unduly influenced.

“So, INEC should go back to the drawing board and review its capacity to all the elections in one day.

“There will be no bandwagon and will vote based on what they know,’’ he said. (NAN) 

