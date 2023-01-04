2023: Ex-ANAN President calls for provision of critical infrastructure to boost growth rate 

By Ige Adekunle

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts in providing critical infrastructure in 2023.

Nzekwe gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

He noted that the provision of critical infrastructure like stable electricity, adequate security and good road networks, were all vital to revamp the economy and improve the nation’s growth rate.

The former ANAN president emphasised the need for the Federal Government to ensure adequate security as farmers could no longer go to farms because of insecurity.

“The only way the nation can improve on growth rate and its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was to create enabling environment for productive sector to thrive.

“If there are no productivity in the economy, how can we improve growth rate. This would be absolutely impossible.

Nzekwe appealed to Federal Government to redouble its efforts in 2023 to tackle insecurity, so that the country could harness its comparative advantage in agriculture sector.

This, he said, would improve the nation’s rate and generate more revenue for the country through expiration of our farm products.

He added that critical infrastructure were needed for the nation’s digital economy to thrive, adding that through effective digital economy, more job opportunities could be provided for youths.

Nzekwe said that creation of more job opportunities would also reduce crime rate and other social vices, which would indirectly attract foreign investors into the country.

He also stressed the need for good governance, to further reduce corruption, noting that money recovered from sharp practices could be used to build more critical infrastructure.(NAN)