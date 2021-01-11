2023: Ex-Adamawa governor calls for unity in APC

Sen. Jibrilla Bindow, former Governor of Adamawa, has called for unity and understanding among members of All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the party come 2023 general elections.

Bindow made the call during his visit to the party’s secretariat in Yola on Monday.

He called on them to understand that ‘power is from God’ hence the need for them to come together and work towards the success of the party.