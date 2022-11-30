2023: European Union, NGO seek peaceful elections in Nigeria

By Olatunde Ajayi

The SOS Children’s Villages, an international Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), in collaboration with European Union has called for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, Mr Eghosa Erhumwunse, made the call on Tuesday at a community sensitisation for people in Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan.

Erhumwunse, who was represented by the Regional Programme Manager, South, Mr Ayodeji Adelopo, said that the aim of the forum was to foster a functional, inclusive and participatory democracy in Nigeria through peaceful electoral process.

He said that the expected outcome of the forum was to see that the capacity of stakeholders in election process being strengthened in participation and representation to curb destruction of lives and livelihood during and after the election.

“If our electioneering process is not peaceful, we can not have the development that we desire. We want the participants to take the message of the need to conduct peaceful election in Nigeria to the grassroots,”he said.

Also speaking, the Gender Desk Officer, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs Catherine Ogwu, said that the commission is fully prepared to deliver credible election.

She noted that the eledtoral umpire has taken into consideration critical stakeholders in elections such as People With Disability(PWD) and people with special attentions.

Ogwu said that Nigerians still need more sensitisation on the need to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

She disclosed that over 700,000 Permanent Voters Card had yet to be collected in Oyo state alone.

Simirlarly, Mr Michael Adaralewa, the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo state, said that the state command was collaborating other sister security agencies in the state to ensure credible elections.

Adaralewa, who was represented by Mrs Fatty Fache, said that the NSCDC would ensure the development of civil education programmes and sensitisation to motivate citizens involvement in active electoral process.

Similarly, the Divisional Police Officer, Moniya Police Station, Ibadan, CSP Jacob Opobi, represented by SP Roseline Odey, urged parents to talk to their children to avoid being used for election violence.

Mr Quadri Abdulsalam, the President, National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), called on the youths to see 2023 general elections as crucial time to take good decision that would positive influence the future of Nigeria.

In his contribution, the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akinyele LGEA, Ibadan, Samuel Oluranti, urged the religion leaders to use their platforms to preach the message of contentment, peace and fear of God as 2023 general elections approaches.

The Chairman, the league of Imams, Akinyele LGEA, Abdulrasheed Are, urged parents to monitor the movements of their children and teach them not to collect money from any politician for purpose of election violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that the meeting featured panel sessions from representative of Faith Based Organisation(FBOs), security agencies and drafting of the communique on the peaceful conduct of 2023 elections.