2023: Enugu community to support APC candidate for attracting street lights

By Hilary Akalugwu

The Ukpata Community in Uzowani Local Government Area of Enugu State has expressed gratitude to Chief Sam Ekwueme for attracting solar panel street lights to the community.



This is contained in a statement isued by the community and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Wednesday.

The statement was signed by Mr Benjamin Nebe, Mr Cosmas Okoro and Mr Matthias Okeke, Chairman, Secretary and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The community said that Ekwueme attracted 19 solar panel street lights from Federal Rurual Electrification Agency to the community and also facilited the installation.



It pledged to support Ekwueme, who is the All Progressive Congress Candidate for the Igboetiti/Uzowani Federal Constituency in the 2023 General Elections.

The community said it would forever remain grateful to the House of Representatives candidate for the gesture.



“The entire people of Ukpata wish to express their immeasurable gratitude to Ekwueme, who is from Igboetiti Local Government Area (LGA) but has the interest of our community at heart.

“We have decided to support Ekwueme’s House of Representatives ambition in 2023 as a pay back to him for this outstanding show of love and care to us.



“If he could do this for us as a candidate, we have no doubt he will do more, if elected into the House of Representatives,” the statement added.

It further noted that Ukpata was the only community in Uzowani LGA that had no electricity “since the creation of man.



The community, therefore, appealed to Ekwueme to use his connections and good offices to give electricity to the entire community, when elected.

It stated: “Only God knows the joy and ecstasy this solar street light has brought to us.

“This is the first time we are seeing public light in our community.

“We will be more excited the day the entire community will be electrified, when electricity will be in our houses and environment.”

It further stated that artisans in the community, including welders, radio and cellphone repairers and salon operators depend on generating sets to be in business.

It maintained that getting the community electrified would bring eternal joy and great relief to the artisans and natives in general. (NAN)

