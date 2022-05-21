2023: Emir of Bauchi urges politicians to play politics with decorum

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu has urged politicians to play the politics with decency and decorum by promoting peace, stability and mutual respect among Nigerians.

Adamu made the call when Mr Tein Jack Rich, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid him homage, on Saturday in Bauchi.

He described the current Nigeria’s democratic rule as the longest ever, adding that, “the current dispensation was approximately 22 years since inception in 1999.”

The royal father said that traditional rulers would continue to be neutral, and offer wise counselling and advice for a better and prosperous nation.

Earlier, Jack Rich, said he was in Bauchi to make his political ambition known to the people of the state, especially the stakeholders of the party.

He said he would continue to play politics with maturity and understanding, saying that politics should be developmental not otherwise.

The presidential hopeful said that traditional rulers were the custodians of tradition, hence, the need to integrate them into the scheme of things, and promised to reinvigorate agriculture, industrialisation and youth engagement into productive ventures.

Malam Isah Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi State and Director General of the campaign council of the aspirant, desribed Mr Rich as a unique personality who engaged himself in philantrophic activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jack Rich was in Bauchi to confer with the delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries. (NAN)

