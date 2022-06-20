2023: Electoral participation will produce credible leadership – Anambra lawmaker

An Anambra lawmaker, Mr Emma Nwafor, says massive participation in the electoral processes will bring about credible leadership in the 2023 general elections.

Nwafor, representing Orumba South Constituency, the platform of APGA in the Anambra State House of Assembly, made the statement while speaking to newsmen on Monday in Awka.

He said that registering to vote and obtaining the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were legitimate weapons to elect credible leaders in 2023.

“I strongly believe that the only way to produce credible leadership in Nigeria is to participate massively in the processes of election. Without registration or PVCs, there will never be transparent election.

“I am appealing to all citizens, specially my constituents in Orumba South, to go and get registered and obtain their PVCs in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration which ends by June 30, to elect credible leaders.

“Those who have turned 18 years and have not obtained their PVCs should go and get it to be able to participate in the process that will produce good leaders who will build a great Nigeria with equal opportunities for all.

“Also, it is sure that the newly amended Electoral law will give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election in 2023 and beyond as INEC will use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to conduct the elections, ” he said.

Nwafor expressed optimism that the 2023 general elections would bring the change Nigerians have been yearning for because the new electoral law would contribute positively to the credibility of the elections. (NAN)

