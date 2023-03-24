2023 Elections:Tribunal receives 8 petitions in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Election Petition Tribunal in Adamawa has received eight petitions on National Assembly elections held on Feb. 25, in the state.

Mrs Elsie Akapabio, the tribunal’s Secretary, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.

She said that six of the petitions were for House of Representatives while two were for Senate seats.

Akapabio said that Magaji Abubakar of All Progressives Congress (APC) filed petition challenging Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rufa’i Jingi and PPD for Maiha/Mubi-North Mubi-South federal constituency election.

She said petition number two was filed by Yusuf Yakubu of APC challenging James Barka of PDP and INEC for Gombi/Hong federal constituency.

The secretary added that the other petition was filed by Ibrahim Usman, candidate of APC, challenging Bassi Inuwa of PDP and INEC for Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo federal constituency election.

“For Michika/Madagali federal constituency election was between Ayuba Kwada of APC challenging INEC, PDP and Nyampa Dauda.

“And for Yola-North/Yola-South/Girei federal constituency are by Zango Abubakar of APC challenging Mohammed Salihu of PDP and INEC,” she said.

She added that Taslim Iya, candidate of Action Alliance, is also challenging the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner and PDP for Ganye/Jada/Mayo-Belwa/Toungo federal constituency election.

Akapabio said that the two petitions for the Senate were filed by Sen. Abdulaziz Nyako of APC challenging Aminu Abbas of PDP and INEC, while Rev. Amos Yohanna of PDP is challenging the election of Ishaka Clif of APC for Adamawa North senatorial district.

According to her, the registry is open to continue receiving petitions from those who were aggrieved with the outcome of the general elections in the state within the timeline stated by the law. (NAN)