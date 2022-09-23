2023 Elections: Why we want more youths to participate – CYMS

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Committee of Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has urged a greater participation, involvement and engagement of youths in the 2023 general elections.

The Director General, CYMS, Mr Obinna Nwaka, said this during the stakeholders’ conference organised ahead of the 2023 general election on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwaka said the organisation was, indeed, elated with the overall turnout of Nigerians, especially the youth during the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise recently concluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the peaceful and secured environment during the exercise, with the support of security agencies and the awareness by stakeholders like traditional rulers, religious leaders, entertainment industry, among others, were laudable.

He said the CVR exercise recorded the highest participation and acceptability since the democratic dispensation began despite the insecurity in some parts of the country.

He said it was important to note that youths were indispensable in the electoral process.

He added that peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and integration during elections should be imbibed by the youth across the country.

According to him, elections in the country are improving and key players must continue to support the process.

“The youth are expected to indulge in acts of patriotism that will project the image of our country.

“The act of using the social media to disparage the processes of government should be discouraged, rather there should be participation from them to make the process work.

“They should equally be law abiding and not take laws into their hands at as it will always result to anarchy,” he said.

Nwaka said the organisation was collaborating with the Nigerian Police Force to address issues such as destruction of national assets, reawakening the consciousness of the public to be law abiding and patriotic citizens.

He said the organisation had also established a good working relationship with the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission.

This, he said, was to monitor vote buying, campaign against corruption and other social vices battering the image of the nation. (NAN)

