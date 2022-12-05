2023 Elections: We’ve made tremendous progress, we’ll not fail Nigerians – INEC Boss

By Chimezie Godfrey

81 days to the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has assured that tremendous progress have been made in terms of preparation and that the Commission would not fail Nigerians.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu gave the assurance at a meeting with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) held at the INEC Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

Yakubu who commended the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Chair of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, Ms. Giovanie Biha, to the Commission, noted their visit was part of their long-standing relationship with UNOWAS in particular and the United Nations in general.

The INEC Chairman appreciated UNOWAS, for their work in the areas of preventive diplomacy, political mediation and facilitation in West Africa and the Sahel, adding that these are critical conditions for peace.

He said pointed out that Election Management Bodies are major beneficiaries of their work.

According to him, this is because elections and electoral activities cannot be successfully conducted in an atmosphere of violence, adding that for this reason, INEC always appreciates the role of UNOWAS in the sub-region and the Sahel.

“At different fora, Electoral Commissions in West Africa and beyond have expressed concern about the impact of prevailing insecurity on the conduct of elections, particularly with regard to insurgency, banditry and other forms of armed conflict. Consequently, a 9-nation conference of Electoral Commissions and election experts is holding this week in Ouagadougou involving the host, Burkina Faso, as well as Benin Republic, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo from West Africa; and the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo from Central Africa. Nigeria will be making two presentations at the Conference.

“We believe that your visit today will not only encourage us in our determination to conduct credible, transparent, inclusive and verifiable elections but we will also share the outcome of our discussion with colleagues from other electoral commissions in West Africa and beyond.

“Since your arrival in Nigeria, we have followed your engagements with stakeholders. In particular, we appreciate your fervent appeal for support to the efforts of INEC to conduct peaceful elections. With just 81 days to the 2023 General Election, we have made tremendous progress in our preparations so far. This is the 7th consecutive General Election since the restoration of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. We are aware of the importance of our elections to Nigeria, our sub-region and the world.

“We assure you that the Commission will not fail the nation and the international community. We will continue to make incremental improvement to our electoral process supported by the deployment of appropriate and relevant technology that will make voter accreditation and result management more credible and transparent.

“Once again, I welcome to INEC and we look forward to a robust engagement with you and your team,” Yakubu said.