2023 Elections: We urgently need to reform security sector – Gen Danbazau

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Chief of Army Staff,Lt Gen Abdulrahman Bello Danbazau has said there is an urgent need for the nation’s security sector to be reformed.

He made the assertion Tuesday in Abuja, at the 2021 Blueprint Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Awards with theme,”2023 Politics, National Security & Nigeria’s Stability.”

He pointed out that practically every geo-political zone has its own contribution to the security challenges in the country.

Danbazau who noted that the provision of adequate security is necessary to achieve President Buhari’s promise of free, fair and credible elections in 2023, called for urgent reform of the nation’s security sector.

He said,” We urgently need to reform our (security) sector if we must guarantee the nation’s security and stability. For the reform to be successful, we also need to consider the importance of the welfare of the security personnel, there salaries, housing, education for their children, and any incentive that will boost their morale and make them sacrifice more.”

Gen. Danbazau identified the issues of zoning, restructuring, state policing, identity politics, religious and other sentiments will have far reaching impact in the 2023 election.

He expressed the believe that Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima was not by chance but deliberate due to his capacity to manage crises, among other outstanding leadership qualities.

He urged Nigerians to rather than direct their energy on issues of religious and ethnic sentiments, they should focus on issues of how to reduce poverty and provide good governance.

The former Defence Minister stressed that adequate arrangement must be made ahead of the 2023 elections, adding that the security threats against the 2023 are not only the insurgency in the North but also from IPOB who have threatened that there will be no election in the South-East region of the country.

He therefore stressed that IPOB or any other group should not be allowed to threaten the corporate existence of the country.

He stressed the need for the government to have a rethink of its counter-insurgency strategies, adding that those found wanting should be severely punished to serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni congratulated the management of the Blueprint Newspaper for its resilience to remain in business despite the harsh global economic depression.

Buni said the award is a springboard to serve “our nation and humanity better.”

He opined that “the success of the 2023 election depends on us the politicians, the political parties, candidates, their supporters and of course the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The need for peace in the conduct of the 2023 election cannot be overemphasized. Therefore we urge all stakeholders to consider national interest personal interest.”

Buni urged Nigerians to dwell on issues that foster unity rather than issues that causes disunity.

The Chairman/Publisher of the Blueprint Newspapers Ltd, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi in his remark revealed that the occasion was the 11th anniversary of the newspaper, adding that they have gotten used to the harsh and difficult terrain in the business, saying that at “this point is no retreat, no surrender.”

“The Fact that we have gone this far is an indication of our ability in the business newspaper production. It is nerve breaking, it is also very hard, but the staff and management of Blueprint have kept the promise.

He added that,”As one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers, we are constantly on the part of peace building and national security. At Blueprint Newspapers, we pray everyday not to be agents of destabilization of the Nigerian state.

“Our aim and objective all the time is to ensure that Nigeria remains one and united,” Idris reiterated.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the recipients of 2021 Blueprint awards. Prominent persons in Nigeria, were honoured with the prestigious award of Democracy Icons of the Year among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

