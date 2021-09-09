2023 Elections: Tofowomo predicts fortified, stronger PDP after crisis.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo has predicted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will come out more fortified and stronger after the current crisis rocking the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been allegations and counter allegations against the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Tofowomo, a PDP stalwart and Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said that the current crisis in the PDP would neither tear the party apart nor submerge the party.

Tofowomo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlolain Okitipupa, on Thursday, said that the crisis was caused by a series of agitations and interest of the party’s gladiators and their followers which he said can not be over emphasised.

“I can assure you that the PDP will not be trapped in this temporary crisis because PDP is the only alternative party that can replace the ruling All Progresdives Congress (APC).

“What you see as crisis is individual differences for political reasons, it is not a new thing but I know that this storm shall pass and make the party more fortified and stronger ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Tofowomo said.

The lawmaker, however, appealed to party chieftains, leaders and members to sheath their swords for party decision to reign supreme, adding that Nigerians are looking up to the party at tbe 2023 elections. (NAN)

