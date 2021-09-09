2023 Elections: Tofowomo predicts fortified, stronger PDP after crisis.

September 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo has predicted that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will come out more fortified and stronger after the current crisis rocking the party.


NPower

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there have been allegations and counter allegations against the party’s Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Tofowomo, a PDP stalwart and Senator representing Ondo South District at the Assembly, said that the current crisis in the PDP would neither tear the party apart nor submerge the party.

Tofowomo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlolain Okitipupa, on Thursday, said that the crisis was caused by a series of agitations and of the party’s gladiators and their followers which he said can not be emphasised.

“I can you that the PDP will not be trapped in this temporary crisis because PDP is the only alternative party that can replace the ruling All Progresdives Congress (APC).

“What you see as crisis is differences for political reasons, is not a new thing I know that this storm shall pass and make the party more fortified and stronger ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Tofowomo said.

The lawmaker, however, appealed to party chieftains, leaders and members to sheath their swords for party decision to reign supreme, adding that Nigerians are looking up to the party at tbe 2023 elections. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,