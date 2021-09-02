2023 Elections: TMG urges government to tackle insecurity

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has called on the government to urgently address the multifaceted security challenges in the country before the 2023 elections.

The Chairman, Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) who is the Executive Director of CISLAC, Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), and Amnesty International (Nigeria)Board Chairman, Auwal Rafsanjani made the call during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on the state of the electoral process in Nigeria and state of the nation, Rafsanjani decried the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, especially the recent attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy.

He expressed fears that the worsening security situation if not urgently addressed may lead to voter apathy that can jeopardise the 2023 elections.

He said,”In the aftermath of the unacceptable attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) is compelled to react to several unsavoury developments in the polity.

“We expect that government would nip the security issue in the bud and tow an acceptable and less divisive path of bringing a lasting end to the security challenges that presently bedevil the country.

“We, however, note with concern that the Federal Government and military have been treating the issue of our national security with levity while all geopolitical zones continue to bleed in a manner that portends grave danger to our hard-earned democracy.

“The electoral processes have had their share of violence with the secessionist movement calling for a boycott of the election with threats to disrupt the poll, thugs razing down electoral management offices, killing of security personnel, burning of police stations and kidnapping of electoral officials.

“There is a pervasive atmosphere of uncertainty as to when the government will address the cases of banditry and kidnapping that have engulfed the country and also tackle the problem associated with criminal herdsman.

“TMG calls on the government to urgently address our multifaceted security challenge before the conduct of the 2023 election to prevent voter apathy that may arise due to the inability of voters to travel to conduct their civic rights, the safety of electoral materials and electoral officials and the credibility of the electoral result.”

Rafsanjani pointed out that corruption in Nigeria’s electoral processes is showing no signs of leaving soon as politicians continue to flaunt unaccounted campaign spendings and party financing by using illegitimate funds as the sole means of winning voters over.

He stressed that INEC and other relevant agencies need to tackle the menace to allow voters to form a more objective opinion of the people they are to vote for.





He recalled that since 1999, credible local government elections in Nigeria have been illusory, the processes and outcome of the LGA election have remained the will of the state and ruling party rather than reflecting the consent and aspirations of the people as electorates.

According to him, the political interference from the state government and partisanship of the state independent electoral commission has led to a lack of trust in local elections and the increasing case of voter apathy with inconsistency in the application of electoral guidelines and poor communication channels between state electoral commission and electoral stakeholders.

He therefore urged the Nigeria governor’s forum, political parties and relevant stakeholders to join voices in ensuring that credible LGA elections are prioritized.

“TMG sees this as rape of rural governance that potent grave danger for participatory democracy, accountability and rural development.

“We call on the Nigeria governor’s forum, political parties and relevant stakeholders to join voices in ensuring that credible LGA elections are prioritized and conducted as at when due and reforms should be put in place for local institutional strengthening and framework for local government development.

“It is also of great concern that the autonomy of states judiciary and houses of assembly are yet to take effect. This has continued to fuel disregard for the rule of law and court orders.

“Without the autonomy, separation of powers and checks and balances in Nigeria will remain only on paper as the executive continues to technically wield the powers of the other two arms of government,” he stressed.

The Human Rights Activist condemned attempts to use agencies that are paid from the taxpayer’s funds of Nigerians to intimidate the citizens.

He also condemned the use of security forces to intimidate fellow citizens saying that it is unacceptable and barbaric.

“TMG condemns the ongoing attempts to use agencies that are paid from the taxpayer’s funds of Nigerians to intimidate the citizenry.

“The barbaric use of security forces to intimidate fellow citizens is unacceptable.

“We, therefore, call on the government to immediately bring to a halt the ongoing intimidation of citizens who are expressing their fundamental rights of opinion on national issues across the country.

“We make bold to say that the government is further eroding its legitimacy as long as it continues to use the military and other security agencies to intimidate and harass fellow Nigerians.

“This brazen infringement on the fundamental rights and civil liberties of Nigerians is a recipe for chaos and anarchy.

“This is an unfortunate return to those despicable days of the military when the goons of state were used to attempt a rollback of civil liberties and freedom. Thankfully, the forces of history were on the side of the Nigerian people.

“The heroic sacrifices of courageous Nigerians ensured that the military was chased out of the political space to the barracks, where they rightfully belong under full civilian control.

“The result is the current democracy that Nigerians enjoy today, despite all its many flaws,” he noted.

Rafsanjani also urged the media to take a deep study of the political environment, understand and suggest areas they feel needs further engagements by the TMG so that they can all move into the field to succeed.

He disclosed that they will be observing court cases to ensure that Nigerians are aware of the outcomes of proceedings in the court and that the rule of law is maintained, adding that the TMG regards the Electoral Tribunals as key stakeholders in Pre and Post-election matters.

Rafsanjani among other things promised that the TMG will engage in advocacy to reform and institutionalize internal democracy in Nigeria’s political parties, engage in massive voters’ e and observation of election litigations/tribunals in Nigeria

He further said that the TMG will equally engage in observing conducts of security personnel, politicians and political parties during elections.

