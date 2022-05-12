2023 elections: Presidency officially writes CBN Gov, others to resign

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has officially written to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, and other political appointees seeking to contest the 2023 general elections to resign.

Buhari officially communicated to the affected officers through a circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Thursday in Abuja.

“Mr President has observed the intention by some members of the Federal Executive Council, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies, parastatals and other political office holders to contest the upcoming presidential, gubernatorial, national and state assemblies` elections,’’ the circular read in parts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari had at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday directed his appointees who have indicated interest in vying for elective positions to resign.

However, to clarify confusion in certain quarters regarding the fate of the appointees who are not cabinet members, Mustapha said Buhari had further directed that heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals of government, among others to resign.

“Consequently, Mr President has directed that the affected office holders aspiring to run for various offices in the 2023 General Elections, should tender their resignation on or before Monday, May 16.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this directive affects all ministers, heads and members of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals of government, ambassadors as well as other political appointees who desire to contest for elective offices,’’ SGF said.

According to him, for smooth running of the machinery of government and foreign missions, the affected ministers are to hand over to ministers of state where they exist or to the permanent secretaries, where there is no minister of state.

“Ambassadors shall hand over to their Deputy Heads of Mission or the most senior foreign officer in line with established practices.

“Similarly, heads of extra-ministerial departments, agencies and parastatals are to hand over to the most senior directors/officer as may be peculiar to the organisation, in line with the service wide circular No. SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268 of Dec. 4, 2017,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

