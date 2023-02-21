2023 Elections: Police to deploy 9,000 personnel in C/River

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

The Police Command in Cross River said it will deploy 9,000 personnel across the three senatorial districts of the state, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Spokesperson of the command, SP. Irene Ugbo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Tuesday.

She said that the 9,000 personnel would be under the direct supervision of six Commissioners of Police.

Ugbo said that the command was ready for effective coverage of the 3,281 polling units in the state.

She assured of Police neutrality before, during and after the elections.

According to her, the state command was ready for the polls and assure stakeholders, especially the political parties of police neutrality.

“We are also asking the citizens to come out to exercise their franchise without fear as their security is guaranteed.

“We are going to have three officers manning each of the polling units. They will not carry arms but only baton; the armed ones will stay close in case of any eventuality,”he said.

NAN reports that a total of 295 candidates would participate in the general elections scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11 in Cross River.

The candidates would jostle for the 36 elective positions which include, the Governor, three Senate seats, seven House of Representatives seats and 25 seats in the State House of Assembly.

While 11 candidates would contest for the governorship seat, 28 candidates for the Senate, 69 for the House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly with 187 candidates.

NAN also reports that of the 17 registered political parties in Cross River, only 12 fielded candidates for elective positions.(NAN)