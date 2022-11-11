2023 Elections: Peace mediating groups in Plateau sue for peace

By Kayode Olaitan

Many interest peace mediating groups in Plateau being mentored by Pastoral Resolve (PARE) have resolved to educate the public, especially the grassroots, on the need to avoid violence before, during and after 2023 general elections.

They made the resolution jointly in Jos at the end of the inauguration of the Plateau State Peace Network organised by PARE under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) on Thursday evening.

They observed that communal conflicts had impacted negatively on many communities, resulting in the underdevelopment of the affected areas with threats to peace and unity in the state.

PARE Project Manager Muhammad Sanusi who coordinated the inauguration charged the members of the network to work in unity to sustain peace in the state.

He explained that the network would comprise all the activities of various peace mediating groups that had been working before its establishment.

He explained further that prior to the establishment of the network, there were peace mediating groups such as Women Critical Discussion Group, Women Peace Council, Community Peace Committees and Community Peace Observers, among others.

“Instead of working on group basis such as this to achieve the same result/goal, I think it is better to harmonise all your activities under an umbrella,’’ he said.

One of the group members, Miss Jennifer Daniel from Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, said that she would work better in the network by ensuring that youths in her community embrace peace before, during and after the general elections.

“My group has been talking with parents on the need to guide their children and educate them on what peace means to development,’’ she said.

Similarly, Malam Shuaib Suleiman from Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, noted that his group had succeeded in checking violence in the area.

Also, Mrs Gyang Sandra from Riyom Local Government Area of the state, explained that her group had been mediating between the farmers and herdsmen in the area to prevent violence.

By the establishment of the Plateau State Peace Network, all the groups agreed to improve on their roles of sustaining peace in the state.

The communities present during the event were Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Riyom local government areas and many observers from other local government areas.

The highpoint of the event was the elections of coordinators for the network in various communities.(NAN)

