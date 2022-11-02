2023 elections: NOA holds capacity building workshop for field officers

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday held a capacity building workshop for its Assistant Directors and Chief Orientation and Mobilization Officers at the grassroots.

The State Director, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, said the workshop was for the sensitisation and education of voters towards achieving peace, prevention of void votes and voter apathy among others.Adeyemi decried the high number of void votes recorded in the past which sometimes prevented the best candidates from emerging, adding that the act must be stopped by voting correctly.

He further lamented voter apathy, a situation where voters stayed away on election days out of the belief that their votes don’t count.

He said this mentality must be corrected as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had put measures in place to ensure votes counted and results transmitted electronically to prevent frauds.”The Agency is ever committed to achieving a credible election, hence, its voter sensitisation campaign focuses on reducing the challenge of voided votes.”We are also working for sensitisation for peaceful general elections, and against vote buying and selling, to make the elections credible.”I therefore urge the electorate to be peaceful, law abiding, collect their permanent voter cards, troop out to cast their votes and resist the temptation to sell their votes,” Adeyemi said (NAN)

