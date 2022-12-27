2023 Elections: NNPP unveils flag bearers in Agege, a Lagos suburb

By Kazeem Akande

Lagos, Dec. 27, 2022 (NAN) The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has unveiled its flag bearers in Agege Local Government, a Lagos suburb, appealing to the residents to come out en masse to cast their votes for the party during the 2023 general elections.

The National Spokesperson for the party, Mr Oladipupo Johnson, made the plea during the flag off campaign of the flag bearers in Agege on Tuesday.

According to him, we appeal to residents to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and perform their franchise during the general elections.

“The elections will hold in few days’ time. We need your cooperation and support for our party NNPP.

“We assure you that the party will not disappoint you in any way and we want you to go out en masse to cast your votes for NNPP to ensure a good future for the country,’’ he said.

Mr Kazeem Adeniji, a candidate vying for the Agege Federal House of Representatives seat under NNPP, urged the electorate to come out to cast their votes during elections.

Adeniji in his remarks said the party had provided a sustainable manifesto which would favour and carry all citizens along in all sectors like education, health, economy and others for greater Nigeria.

“We have sustainable educational, economy, security, health programmes for our citizens which will benefit all.

“We want you to follow our party manifestos closely and give us full support to build the country for both present and coming generations,” he said.

Mr Sulaimon Sanusi, a candidate vying for the Lagos State House of Assembly (LAHA) Constituency II seat, thanked the constituents for their support for the party.

Sanusi said that NNPP would not let the people down if voted in in 2023, assuring residents of accountability and transparency.

“We advise our party members to go and get their PVCs to allow you exercise your franchise during the elections,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three NNPP flag bearers were unveiled.

They are, Mr Kazeem Adeniji, Federal House of Representatives; Mr Sesanfunmi Olusanya and Mr Sulaimon Sanusi, both for LAHA Constituency one and two respectively.

NAN also reports that hundreds of party supporters who were present at the flag off were urged to get their PVCs to enable them cast their votes during the elections. (NAN)