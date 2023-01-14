2023 elections ‘ll reaffirm Nigeria’s unity, cohesion – Coalition Poll

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

A coalition of Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Groups has said that the 2023 general elections will reaffirm the country’s unity and cohesion, irrespective of the challenges.

Chairman of the coalition, Mr Dapo Adepoju, stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure.

Adepoju, who is also the President of Yoruba Youth Congress (YYC), said that the national executive of the coalition had agreed to work for power shift to the southern part of the country in the interest of fairness, equity and oneness.

While stating that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the country rose above its challenges, he called leaders and other major stakeholders in the country to work toward equal treatment in the schemes of things.

Adepoju lauded some northern leaders and governors, particularly those of All Progressive Congress (APC) for openly supporting power shift to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He said that they had exemplified great characters and behaved like true statesmen.

According to him, the coalition has selected Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as the Southern Man of the Year, 2022.

“After critical deliberations and analyses of the last two nominees, Govs. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Nyesom Wike of Rivers, majority of the youth leaders voted in support of Gov. Wike.

“This is in recognition of his giant strides in infrastructural development and youth empowerment in his state.

“The award shall be presented to the governor in his office by the national executive on Jan. 24,” he said.

Adepoju said that the coalition was still consulting with critical stakeholders on who to support between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and Sen. Bola Tinubu of APC. (NAN)