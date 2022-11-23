2023 Elections: Kwara senatorial candidate rallies support for APC

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Malam Saliu Mustapha, the Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has canvassed massive votes for all the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Addresing newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday, Mustapha urged Kwara residents to vote massively for the ruling party to further enhance the developmental strides being recorded in all sectors of the economy.

The Turaki of Ilorin explained that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had returned governance to the people, while projects that would have direct impact on the masses across all sectors of the economy had so far been prioritised.

Mustapha called on the media to create awareness for the people of the state about the numerous projects embarked upon by the AbdulRazaq-led administration.

He said the ruling APC must continue its winning streak in 2023 to sustain the massive development in the state.

Mustapha said the party would spread campaigns to the remotest parts of the state and called on party members as well as supporters to vigorously begin organising and mobilising the electorate at all levels for APC victory at the 2023 polls.

He also assured that the party in the state would implement a collective strategy to ensure its victory in the 2023 elections. (NAN)

