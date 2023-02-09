2023 elections: Institute tasks political parties on physical planning agenda

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called on political parties to review their manifestos to reflect the critical role of physical planning in their agenda.

Mr Nathaniel Atebije, National President of NTIP made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the 2023 quarterly press conference of the Institute.

He said as the 2023 general elections draws closer, there is need for political parties to put the issue of town planning on the front burner to curtail the rising cases of disasters in the country.

“We recommend to the political parties to review their manifestos to reflect the critical role of physical planning in their agenda.

“There is need to also carry out development in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning, 1992 as amended in 2004,” he said.

Atebije said the Institute was working on an holistic document to be presented to the political parties soon, that will address the issue of urban planning and disasters in the country.

The president also stressed the need for government at all levels to immediately begin sensitisation and installation of measures to minimise flooding this year.

He called for stiff punishment for offenders of building collapse and for more meticulous approval and monitoring of building projects across the country.

“There is need to enforce city management and building control standards stringently to minimize disasters of building collapse.

“Let the authorities for once make offenders and violators to face the wrath of the law with possibilities of capital punishment.

“This will possibly scare people in the production process of buildings and make them to strictly comply with extant regulations,” he said.

The NITP which was established in 1966 has steadily grown to be the leading body in sustainable, integrated and inclusive urban planning in Nigeria and Africa.(NAN)