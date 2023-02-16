2023 elections: INEC concludes training for adhoc staff in Ondo

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday concluded a three-day training for adhoc staff in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives election is scheduled for Feb. 25 while Gubernatorial and States House of Assembly election is scheduled for March 11.

A check by NAN Correspondent at the Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, venue of the three-day training, which began on Tuesday, revealed a peaceful atmosphere as adhoc staff were taken through series of training.

Mr Adedayo Fakorede, INEC official in Okitipupa LGA told NAN that the adhoc staff were taken through series of the training needed for the election especially on the new technology of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said that the adhoc staff responded well to the training, adding that the trainees would be screened and names of successful ones would be released later.

“As you can see the atmosphere is peaceful and they have conducted themselves well and responded well to the three-day training.

“They were taken through series of training for the elections especially the new technology, BVAS, so, we are fully prepared for the elections,” Fakorede said. (NAN)