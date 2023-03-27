2023 Elections: IGP commends officers for peaceful polls

…Assures effective collaboration with INEC for expeditious, transparent prosecution of electoral offenders

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday met with Strategic Police Managers of the Nigeria Police Force comprising Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) and members of the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and other Tactical Commanders at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to evaluate Police performance during the 2023 General elections, highlight lessons and strengths, and dissect complex dynamics for subsequent optimal performance.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the IGP seized the opportunity to commend the Senior Police Officers and Commanders and other ranks for their resilience, sacrifices, and professionalism which ensured the containment of the pockets of election security breaches across the country during the electioneering process.

The IGP also commended them for enhanced overall credibility of the elections in line with the police reform initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He equally assured of effective collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expeditiously and transparently prosecute the 781 electoral offenders apprehended from a total of 489 major electoral infractions across the nation, as all Commands were tasked with submitting case files centrally at the Electoral Offences Desk, Office of the IGP, Force Headquarters, Abuja, for coordinated processing to INEC Legal Section.

The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, charged the Strategic Police Managers to readjust strategies and operations towards ensuring a stable post-election security order and refocus policing attention on routine law enforcement duties.

He similarly, and firmly, admonished all political actors and their supporters to submit to democratic norms, peaceful means, and legal procedures in advancing their interests as the Police and other security agencies shall not tolerate the resort to incitement or any act designed to threaten our national security.