2023 Elections:  I-G urges security personnel  to observe international best practices

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba has called on security agencies to observe international best practices in the policing of the 2023 general elections.

Baba made the call on Monday in Abuja at the opening of a one-day training organised by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Central Soft Support Services Limited.

The theme of the training is, “Election Security Management; the Nigeria Police Force in the Face of Rising Incidences of Violence”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants were drawn from the Nigeria police and other security agencies.

The police boss said the training was organised in view of the responsibilities of defence, intelligence and security agencies to provide enabling environment for citizens to exercise their franchise.

He said the event; the last in the series of training and retraining being conducted before the general elections, was to enhance the capacity of police and other security agencies’ operational officers.

Baba said training and retraining was a key factor in the provision of professional policing in the conduct of election.

“It is my hope and believe that we have a very critical role to play bearing in mind that we have issues to contend with as security agencies.

“First, we have to police the election from those who believe that they can behave as adversaries, either because they do not want the election to take place or out to sabotage the process.

“Secondly, we have to also, create enabling environment for Nigerians who want to exercise their franchise to come out and vote for the leaders of their choice,” he said.

He called on participants to ensure that the rights of citizens were not infringed and also, apply the use of minimum force where necessary in the discharge of their duties.

“We must bear in mind that we must respect the rights of citizens that behave in lawful and acceptable manner and checkmate those who want to do otherwise,“he said.

The I-G urged the training participants to sharpen their capacities to be able to discharge their responsibilities effectively. (NAN)