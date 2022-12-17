2023 Elections: Group pledges support for Tinubu

By Aminu Mohammed

Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim, the Grand Khalifa of Jam’tyyatu Ansarudeen Attijaniyya, has promised the group’s support for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Bola Tinubu in the general elections in 2023.

He made the promise in Minna on Saturday when he spoke during the Eid-el Maulud anniversary.

He said that Tinubu, who witnessed the event, had built useful leaders across the country and he deserved all support to win the presidential election.

He said that the group would also mobilise its eligible members to vote massively for Tinubu.

Tinubu was given award of Support and Service to Humanity and made the Grand Patron of the group.

Eid-el Maulud, held in honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, attracted many Muslims faithful to Minna on Saturday, including Tinubu.

Speaking during the occasion, Tinubu urged Muslims faithful to pray for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, urged Nigerians to pray for peace of the country, adding that without a peaceful environment, businesses could not strive.

He called on politicians to stop seeing elections as a do or die affairs and desist from playing politics of bitterness.

According to him, there is nothing better than peace and security, the best thing that can happen to us is to have a peaceful election.

“It is not the end of life, if you vie for a position and you don’t get it, who knows maybe tomorrow you will get it, I don’t think losing election is worth anybody to loose his or her life for anybody.

“We politicians sometimes try to encourage children to do what we won’t even encourage our own children to do.

“I think it is very unfair, we should call our supporters together where we find them wanting or misbehaving,” he said.

Bello noted that the media also would play major roles in enlightening people on the need to conduct a peaceful election.

The event was attended by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sen. Sani Musa, Umar Bago; the APC governorship candidate in Niger, Oladimeji Bankole and traditional rulers, among others.

Highlights of the event was the donations of N10 Million each to the group by the APC governorship candidate, Umar Bago, Isah Liman Kantigi, PDP governorship candidate and Sen. Sani Musa as support to the group.(NAN)