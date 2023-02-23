2023 Elections: Go out en masse to vote for your candidates, ICDA tells Igala

The Igala Cultural and Development Association (ICDA), an influential socio-cultural group in Kogi East Senatorial District, has called on Igala people in all the nine local governments of Kogi State, to troop out in their numbers to vote in the 2023 elections.

A statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the group, Dr Ahmed Abdullahi, called on the people, the majority in Kogi East, to exercise their franchise to choose who should lead the country at both federal and state levels in the forthcoming elections.

The presidential election is slated for Saturday, February 25, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled to hold on March 11, 2023.

However, in Kogi State, there will be no governorship election, until a later date this year.

In the statement, the ICDA leader called on all Igala voters to shun violence, and advised the people against exposing themselves to violence during the polls.

Below is the full text of Dr Abdullahi’s statement:

”As Nigerian Nation goes into Leadership Recruitment Processes called elections from 25th Feb 2023, ICDA wishes to remind all Igala people that they should:

a) Turn out en masse with their PVCs to exercise their franchise and to participate in this very important civic responsibilities.

b) Vote wisely for the Candidates of their choice taking into consideration the Campaign promises in the manifestos and above all the Candidate’s character.

c) Avoid anything that will vitiate or render useless your votes.

d) Avoid VIOLENCE throughout the duration and after the electoral processes because it will not serve anyone useful purposes.”

Kogi East accounts for about 50 per cent of eligible voters in this years election in the Kogi State. This number could determine winners and losers in the elections.

May Igala Kingdom prosper under the reign of His Royal Majesty Ata Igala Dr Mathew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa II.

May his reign be Long and peaceful. Gabaidu, Gabaidu,Gabaidu.

A. A ABDULAI

Surgeon Commodore (rtd)

Chairman ICDA Caretaker Committee