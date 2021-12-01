2023 elections: Get your PVCs now NANS tells students

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has called on all students in higher institutions in the zone to use the opportunity of the ongoing voter registration to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The Southwest coordinator of NANS, Mr Emmanuel Adegboye, made the call in Ibadan on Wednesday during a press conference.

According to Adegboye, having the voter card will enable the students to fulfill their civic responsibility of voting in the 2023 elections.

“It is high time that NANS went beyond activism and tap into our arsenal of resources so as to get actively involved in the determination of who gets what political office.

“Nigerian students must perform their civic role in nation building, most importantly, have a say on who will be the nation’s president and other electoral positions,” he said.

The NANS coordinator further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to facilitate capturing centers for the PVCs on campuses.

He said bringing capturing centers nearer to the students would not only motivate them to register in large numbers but also at reduce workload on existing capturing centers.

He also appealed to state governments in the southwest to energise their respective state electoral commissions and assist INEC in voter education. (NAN)

