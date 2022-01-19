2023 Elections: Farouq tasks women on diligence, commitment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has charged Nigerian women to be diligent and committed as they prepare for the 2023 elections.

The Minister made the call on Tuesday at the APC Women’s National Conference held at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

The Minister told delegates who came from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to be diligent as they have to work ten times harder than their male counterparts to earn recognition and appreciation.

“In my office, about 80% of my team are women. They are very hard working and committed women.

“I want to make it clear to all of us, that as women, we have to work extra hard. We have to work ten times more than our male counterparts before we can even earn recognition, let alone be appreciated. So the keywords here are for you to be focussed and determined to be able to give your best and by God’s grace, you will be recognized,” she said.

Earlier, the President of the Senate of Nigeria Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan thanked Nigerian women for their contributions to the country’s democracy.

Senator Lawan noted that there would be no nation without the immense contributions of Nigerian women to national development and urged them to support one another in the upcoming elections.

Women leaders and political gladiators across the country are participating in a two-day Conference to deliberate on the role of women in the upcoming elections.

