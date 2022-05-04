2023 elections: Emir of Kano urges residents to collect PVC 

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, has urged eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in preparation for 2023 general elections.

Bayero made the call on Wednesday during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa at the Government House in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hawan Nasarawa is the emir’s payment of traditional homage to the governor of the state after the Eid el fitr celebration.

The royal father described the PVC as an important document required for voting and identification, which all Nigerians of voting age must possess to avoid being disenfranchised.

“Voting is your right and everyone must ensure that he gets his voter’s card as this is the only way you can vote.

“With your voter’s card, you would be able to vote for the party of your choice,” he said.

The emir also advised youths in the state to shun social vices particularly drugs and violence while imploring parents to monitor the movement and activities of their children and wards to avert any anxiety.

Bayero who decried the menace of hoodlums in the state, called on security agencies to go after them.

He also commended the state government’s strides in healthcare, infrastructure development, education and the security sector.

The traditional ruler equally called on ‎Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

‎In his remark, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje thanked the Emir for his contributions to peace, stability and unity in the state.

“We are very grateful for your call on peaceful co-existence due to‎ the position of Kano as a centre of commerce and industry,” he said.

Ganduje attributed the relative peace enjoyed in the state to the adoption of new security measures, community policing and improved coordination among security agencies.

“We identified the issue of security as paramount to socio-economic development. Technology, community policing and full coordination among the security agencies made Kano the most peaceful state in the federation,” he added

The governor maintained that his government adopted a strategy to further improve the markets by creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

On water scarcity in some parts of Kano metropolis, Ganduje said that rehabilitation and expansion work embarked on by the Federal Government in some areas affected water supply to the state capital.

According to him, the exercise led to the blockage of the river which releases water to Challawa where it is treated for consumption.

Ganduje said that the metropolitan councils had been directed to use water tankers to supply water to residents as immediate solution.

NAN reports that thousands ‎of residents came out as early as 7:00 a.m. including children dressed in colourful attires to view the Sallah ceremony while security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

The traditional Hawan Nasarawa was attended by top government functionaries, members of diplomatic community, members of the state and national assemblies and heads of security agencies as well as community and religious leaders. (NAN)

