2023 Elections: Defence Headquarters reassures Nigerians of safety in South-East, other zones

…Says military operations have been stepped up

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja, has reassured Nigerians of maximum security and safety before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations, DHQ, Abuja, Major General, Musa Danmadami gave the assurance Thursday In Abuja, during the bi-weekly briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Danmadami disclosed that military operations within the last two weeks resulted in the decimation of criminal elements and their enclaves, rescue of kidnapped civilians, recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition, and the surrender of scores of terrorists and their family members, among other notable achievements.

Responding to the question on what the military was doing to guarantee the safety of Nigerians, especially those living in the South-East zone during the coming general elections, Danmadami assured that operations were ongoing and that elections would hold in the South-East and other troubled zones of the country.

He said,”I can assure you that operations are ongoing, and operations have equally been stepped up in the South-East to ensure that elections hold. Definitely elections will go on in those places we can assure you of that.

“Of recent election was conducted in Anambra state and it was successful. We are not the lead agency as far as elections are concerned it is the police, it is just within our own responsibility and other security agencies to support the police to do that.

“I can assure you that operations is ongoing in that region as well as other regions of the country. Yes we cannot rule out one or two incidences but I can assure you that definitely elections will go on in those places, be rest assured of that.”

Also speaking, the Director of Defence Information, (DDI) Brigadier General Tukur Gusau assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is ready to support all government agencies that are responsible for conducting credible elections in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is ready to support all the neccesary government agencies that are responsible for conducting credible elections in Nigeria.

“Two days ago precisely on Tuesday, the Chief of Defense Training and Operation, represented the Chief of Defense Staff at NTA program Tuesday live 14 hours, where he reeled out our works and how we are going to support the relevant agency to conduct election. So I think based on that it is very clear about the role of the Armed Forces in the next coming election,” he said.