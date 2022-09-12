2023 Elections: Cleric urges INEC, political parties to provide level playing field

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Anglican Archbishop of Enugu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties to provide a level playing field for a violent-free campaign.

INEC in its official timetable, had set Sept. 28 as the commencement of election campaigns nationwide for the 2023 general elections.

Chukwuma made the call on Monday in Enugu when members of the Women Centre for Self-Empowerment and Development (WOCSED), visited him.

According to him, election should never be a do or die affair; but one where the individual is allowed to make his or her choice.

“People should be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise. People should be particular about the candidates, not the party.

“Everyone should vote with their conscience. If everyone is allowed to vote for their candidate there won’t be violence in the upcoming election,” he said.

He said that the Church had been sensitising people to be security conscious, while admonishing youths not to get involved in illegal activities.

“The Church will also continue to contribute through praying for peace. I am calling on all Churches to mount both spiritual and physical surveillance,” he said.

Chukwuma urged security agencies and government at all levels to re-strategise on security nationwide

“Even as individuals and communities become more security conscious, there should be surveillance both on land and sea borders of the country to monitor what is coming in and what they are coming in with”.

Earlier, Executive Director of WOCSED, Mrs Onyeka Obi, said that the visit was aimed at seeking ways to reduce spate of violence in the country, especially the South-East as it affects women the most.

She said women must be active agents of peace and the government must recognise women as key players and change agents of peace in every peace negotiations.

Obi said: “Women are the central caretakers of the families and everyone is affected when women are excluded from peace building

“Therefore, the hour has come for the women from South-East to say no to all forms of sexual, domestic and communal violence.”

The News Agency of (NAN ) reports that the United Nations (UN) had set aside Sept. 21 each year as International Peace Day. (NAN)

