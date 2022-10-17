2023 elections: Army directs Officers to be apolitical

By Aisha Ahmed

The Nigerian Army has directed officer to remain to remain apolitical in compliance with the orders of the Chief of Army Staff.

Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Maj.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, stated this on Monday in Kano.



He was addressing members of the Panel for Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination 2022 in Kano.



He said that there was the need for officers to be seen to be neutral as the 2023 General election is around the corner.



He said that the Code of Conduct guiding troops’ conduct before, during and after the elections has been circulated to all the formations and units.



Olabanji tasked members of the Examination Panel on the need to uphold the sanctity and transparency of the system in order to add value.



He enjoined them to be guided by the principles of fairness, objectivity and transparency in carrying out their duties.



The Commander however, urged them to use the opportunity to produce officers who would discharge their duties professionally and effectively.



He emphasised the need for realistic and objective assessment of the whole processes in the course of the exercise.



According to him, the Nigerian Army creates a new regime and template for effective training and retraining of its personnel with the view to producing well trained, highly professional and motivated manpower.



He then warned all those involved in the examination not to circumvent or compromise any aspect or process of the examination.



Doing that, he said, would guarantee the sanctity, objectivity, security and integrity of the examination processes at all times.

Earlier in his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. TA Lagbaja, represented by the Commander 3 Brigade Brig.-Gen. JO Are, welcomed the TRADOC team to the Brigade.



He said the objective of the examination was to broaden the knowledge and understanding of the candidates on various aspects of military operations.



He said emphasis would be on Internal Security Operations, Hybrid Operations, Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations.



He commened the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for giving the Division the opportunity to host the examination and for providing the required financial and moral support. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

