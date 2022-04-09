2023 elections: Arewa Youth drag Chief Idiga into presidential race





By Haruna Salami

Some youths under the aegis of Arewa Youth Council, AYC have called on the Founder of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria, Chief Felix Idiga to join 2023 presidential race.



Addressing journalists in Abuja, after meeting with Chief Idiga, the President of AYC ,Ambassador Dogo Shagari said the antecedents and track record of Chief Idiga makes him eminently qualified to lead the country to the promise land.



He commended Chief Felix Idiga for establishing GOGAN and for his immense contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari’ re-election in 2019.



Ambassador Shagari said GOGAN has become a platform for patriotic Nigerians who are committed to entrenching the culture of transparency and adherence to democratic tenets .



The youth leader said over forty million young Nigerians have been mobililized and have pledged to donate the sum of one thousand Naira m each to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms for Chief Felix Idiga.



The Arewa Youth Council is made up of young people in the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

