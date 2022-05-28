2023 elections, a must win for APC in Edo – Chairman

By Usman Aliyu

Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the 2023 general elections are a must win for the party in the state.

Imuse said this in Benin on Saturday while commenting on the primary elections of the party in the state.

“Our victory in 2023 would serve as a prelude for APC to take over the state at 2024 governorship election.

“With what we are seeing now, it is obvious that 2023 for APC is a must win and of course, it is a prelude to what will happen in 2024.

“APC is moving forward,’’ the chairman said.

Reacting to a protest in Egor state constituency, Imuse said: “’in any election, there must be a winner and a loser.

“If you lose, you take it in good faith and if you win, you must be magnanimous.

“We expect winners to be magnanimous in victory and losers to behave like good party men,’’ he added.

Imuse commended delegates from across the state for their peaceful conduct.

“You can see APC now; you can see democracy in action. You can see the meaning of togetherness. You can see fair play.

“This is what APC represents,’’ Imuse stressed. (NAN)

