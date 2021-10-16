2023 election: Zone president to South East for equity – Archbishop

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos. Most Rev. Alfred Adewale-Martins, on Friday said that would be justified to the Nigerian presidency in the election to the Southeast.

Adewale-Martins, a guest the ongoing Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) in Lagos, said, for the sake of equity and justice, the president should come from the Igbo-speaking part of the country.

Addressing newsmen ST. Leo’s Church, Ikeja, Lagos, venue of the event, Adewale-Martins said that other zones of the country have had their fair share of the highest political position, except the southeast zone.

The gospel preacher called for true federal structure as remedy for the unending agitations for self actualisation various ethnic nationalities that make up the country.

is nothing wrong with the federal system of government as stipulated the founding fathers, but the way is being practiced in the Nigeria polity is the deformity of the society.

“If well practice well, is meant to engender healthy competition the federating units, just as we see being practice in the US where we copied it from and others.

“The disenchantment of the citizens to the state from time to time speaks volume of our dysfunctional system of federalism laced with the Nigeria factorn as against the true practice,” he said.

The Archbishop called on the ’s political actors, the political parties, and the civil societies to save the country from unwanted upheavals ensuring that somebody from the southeast of Igbo extraction becomes the president in the next dispensation.

He regretted that many innocent blood have been spilled as a result of the imbalance that negates true federal structure.

He the women to galvanize themselves and use their numerical strength to the narrative and see a woman aspire beyond being presidential candidate of a party to becoming the president of the country.

He added that leadership recruitment processes of the political parties are faulty as they end up propping up persons whose characters do not conform with peoples’ aspirations. He called for a of the process to enable good persons emerge as flag bearers. (NAN)

