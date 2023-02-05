2023 Election: Tinubu’s presidential bid is a divine project – Kekemeke

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Mr Issac Kekemeke, APC National Vice-Chairman for South-West, has described Sen. Bola Tinubu’s presidential aspiration as a divine project which no one could stop or truncate.

Kekemeke told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Sunday in Akure, that it was high time Nigerians began to see Tinubu’s presidential candidacy as the last hope they had been yearning for.

The APC chieftain said that people with deep thought would understand and see the hand of God in the project.

According to him, what everybody thought was going to be a great disadvantage to Tinubu turned out to be a leverage to help him to emerge winner in the party’s primaries.

” It is obvious to all. Even the deaf can hear, and the blind can see, that the Asiwaju project is divine because no man-made factor, no principality and power, no manipulation can stop the hand of God which is on Asiwaju to make him the president,” he said.

Kekemeke, who assured Nigerians of “a better Asiwaju” than when he was the governor of Lagos State, said that Tinubu had moved around the country and tirelessly engaged people to support his ambition.

Kekemeke explained that “the Tinubu of today is far better than the Tinubu of 1999-2007 because he has garnered post governorship experience in management of people and resources”.

The APC chieftain stressed that Tinubu had been expending enormous resources, aside from displaying great physical strength, in taking his campaign to virtually all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“And he will continue to engage the people until the PVC speaks,” the APC Nstional Vice-Chairman said.

According to him, Tinubu’s eyes have seen many more things than he saw while he was Lagos State governor.

“He is exposed to Nigerian political terrain and the build-up of Nigeria politics.”

“To say that Asiwaju is not strong can not be correct at all. I don’t think anybody needs any preaching on that because it is something we can all see.

“Asiwaju engages like no other. Town hall meetings, open rallies, selected meetings without skipping one and he doesn’t suffer from any form of fatigue thereafter.

“Of course age will always tell on anyone. He may not be as physically strong as he was as the governor of Lagos but to rule a country is not a physical combat.

“It is a combat of intelect, combat of your mentality, combat of commitment to the course and to the pursuant of mission and vision for a country,” he said.

Kekemeke, therefore, called on Nigerians, especially people of the South-West, to support and vote for Tinubu en mass in the Feb. 25 presidential election for the betterment of the country.

According to him, Tinubu as a president, is an opportunity for the country to grow and we should make use of the opportunity by casting our votes for him.

“This man is the only presidential candidate with good antecedent. This man is the only contestant who has been able to get visionary people from all over the country into a campaign as a team.

“So, for the people of the South-West, if yours is the best, if yours has best decision, if yours is working hardest, you have no excuse not to vote for that yours.

” Meanwhile, for the APC members who are working against the party, they need the forgiveness of God because nobody uses a ladder to get to the top and destroys the ladder,” he said. (NAN)