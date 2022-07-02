2023 Election: Tinubu stands out, says Oyo governorship aspirant

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Abuja, July 2, 2022 (NAN) Mr Akeem Agbaje, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, says Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is most formidable candidate for Nigeria’s presidency in 2023.

Agbaje, who was a governorship aspirant in the recently concluded APC governorship primary in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Saturday.

He said that Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, and a former National Leader of the party was ahead of other presidential candidates in terms of proven track record and ability to deliver good governance.

According to him, Tinubu’s demonstrable ability to perform under intense pressure; to assemble the right team is worth considering; the ruling APC presents the most formidable candidate in person of Tinubu.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a “level playing field” in the party that enabled the emergence of a strong candidate like Tinubu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for saying let us pick somebody that is very popular and can give us victory in the coming election.

“Everybody knew that, within the APC, Tinubu had the highest potential to achieve that.

“His record as Executive Governor of Lagos State is probably unmatched by any state as we speak today,” he said.

Agbaje said that the country needed a president that can efficiently address and tackle its several challenges.

“What we need today is somebody who can manage our resources and be innovative.

“We have a lot of challenges we are facing today as a nation, we need somebody with requisite experience.

“Tinubu is not telling you what he can do, he has done it with great results and still ready to do it better in more challenging situations.

“As governor of Lagos State, the man faced a serious challenge when Lagos state was not paid allocation for years.

“He made sure that the state did not only survive, but excelled significantly,” he said.

Agbaje added that the APC presidential candidate was also a technocrat and experienced politician.

“Competence alone cannot take Nigeria out of its present challenge

“Look at Tinubu at the presidential primary, people across the country stood for him, he has relationship with people across the country.

“He is a man who is suited to challenges and seen to excel under pressure, that is what we need in Nigeria of today.

“We need people who are tested and trusted, you can not rule Nigeria without managing our differences,” he said.

Agbaje lauded Tinubu’s commitment to Progressive politics and patience to follow through in his convinction from 1999 till date.

On the development of electoral process in the country, he commanded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for building the trust of stakeholders in its conduct.

“If you look at INEC, the two successive Chairmen, (Prof. Atahiru Jega and Prof

