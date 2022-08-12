2023 Election: Tallen advises youths to shun vices

By Justina Auta

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has advised youths to shun all vices and being used as agents of destruction during the 2023 election.

Tallen, gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Abuja, to mark the 2022 International Youth Day (IYD) with the theme, “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all Ages.”

“As we prepare for the 2023 elections, I want to appeal to all our youths to shun all negative vices associated with the period and refuse to be used as agents of destruction.

“The future of Nigeria is the youths; with the female youths as the true answer to the future.

“We remain committed to creating the pathway for the female youths to realise their aspirations as partners in progress, as we chat a new agenda to restore the dignity of our Country,” she said.

According to her, the IYD provides an opportunity to celebrate young women who dared the odds to bring cheers and reshape the story of Nigeria at the global sports arena.

“With great determination and admiration of the world, our young women hurled in gold medals, after shattering outstanding records which placed us as the best team in Africa.

“Those moments were beautiful and breathtaking as we watched with pride, forgetting our tribal and religious difference which has torn through the fabric of our society,” she said.

The minister harped on the need to create an enabling environment for youths to showcase their abilities. (NAN)

