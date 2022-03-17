2023 election: Support me for my lifetime ambition, Tinubu begs Senate APC caucus

By Haruna Salami

The All Progressive Congress, APC Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Senate APC caucus to back him up in the 2023 presidential race, which he described as his lifetime ambition.

Tinubu made the passionate appeal Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate caucus to solicit the caucus’ support.

According to him, “I’m here to seek your counsel and partnership because I believe we can do it together”.

The former governor of Lagos state and one time senator said has was not bothered about people backstabbing him , but has simply decided to put his trust in God over his ambition.

He went down memory lane to tell the distinguished senators his struggle for enthronement of democracy for which he went to prison and thanked the senators “for sustaining the democratic struggle”.

Tinubu showered praises on former Senator Abu Ibrahim from Katsina state for standing by him during the dark days of struggle for democracy and even refused to leave the prison if the rest were not released.

He expressed happiness that the nation has enjoyed over 20 years of democratic rule, adding that at the formation of APC in 2015, they were very united.

“Whatever names I was called then was okay for me as long as the merger worked. I was called party leader without defined role in the party constitution, but I accepted it in the interest of the party”.

Speaking about his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was seated among the senators that received him, Tinubu referred to her as the “principal officer of my house” and thanked her for her support.

Tinubu praised the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan for what he called “the harmonious relationship among senators and the executive arm of government”.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in his response said the Senate is an important stakeholder in the APC and thanked the party leader for the visit.

Lawan was delighted that the “crisis in the party was over”, adding that the party has 70 members out of the 109 in the senate and would retain majority in both chambers of the National Assembly come 2023.

