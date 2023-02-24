2023 election: PDP is firmly on the ballot – says council

By Martha Nyam

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau said that the party was firmly on the ballot for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Director, Media and Publicity

Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Plateau state, Mr Yiljap Abraham, said this in a statement in Jos on Friday.

Abraham reported the PDP governorship candidate saying that the party would also be on the ballot for the governorship and house of assembly elections scheduled for March 11.

This he said, was to lay to rest rumours that the party was kicked out from the ballot.

“All the party’s candidates won their tickets fair and square in an open, transparent and credible contest, properly supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Therefore, there is absolutely no legal or political impediment to the participation of PDP and our candidates in these crucial polls.

“Those peddling otherwise are only being clever in their own eyes and have no substance whatsoever.

Rather, the rumour peddlers are in a panic mode, having sensed right from the available signs that PDP is very poised for an unstoppable victory,” he said.

He enjoined party members and supporters to discard the false alarm that the PDP would not be on the ballot and the lie that the candidates risked having their victory annulled even after winning the election.

He called on residents to go out and cast their votes confidently and peacefully. (NAN)