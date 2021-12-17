2023 Election: PDP embarks on membership drive in Ebonyi

December 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Ebonyi chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday said it had embarked on aggressive membership drive in state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Tochukwu Okorie, of party in Ebonyi, made remark during state Executive Committee Meeting in Abakaliki.

Okorie noted that membership drive, which had yielded results, was achieved through party flagship programme.

“Our three-pronged approach will feature following; aggressive membership drive; mass mobilisation and vote education; rebuilding and energising youth members and women which is already on-going,” he stated.

The described meeting as crucial as it afforded them opportunity to commence in essence process of returning to power, come 2023.

“PDP in Ebonyi State is well poised to take over government house in forthcoming election. I call on people Ebonyi at home and in diaspora to join hands for us to reclaim power in 2023.

“Let us eschew all rancour, close ranks and work together as a team. No must be allowed to break our ranks again as we journey towards promised land,” Okorie added.

Sen. Obinna Ogba, Senator, representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, said PDP members in state will not stop until we win the 2023 election.

Ogba later handed over 17 vehicles to party chairmen, in both the local government and state levels. (NAN)

Tags: , ,