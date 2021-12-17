2023 Election: PDP embarks on membership drive in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday said it had embarked on aggressive membership drive in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Tochukwu Okorie, Chairman of the party in Ebonyi, made the remark during the state Executive Committee Meeting in Abakaliki.

Okorie noted that the membership drive, which had yielded results, was achieved through the party flagship programme.

“Our three-pronged approach will feature the following; aggressive membership drive; mass mobilisation and vote education; rebuilding and energising youth members and women which is already on-going,” he stated.

The Chairman described the meeting as crucial as it afforded them the opportunity to commence in essence the process of returning to power, come 2023.

“PDP in Ebonyi State is well poised to take over the government house in the forthcoming election. I call on people from Ebonyi at home and in diaspora to join hands for us to reclaim power in 2023.

“Let us eschew all rancour, close ranks and work together as a team. No one must be allowed to break our ranks again as we journey towards the promised land,” Okorie added.

Sen. Obinna Ogba, Senator, representing Ebonyi Central senatorial district, said PDP members in the state will not stop until we win the 2023 election.

Ogba later handed over 17 vehicles to party chairmen, in both the local government and state levels. (NAN)

