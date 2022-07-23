2023 Election: Obi visits Ikpeazu, reiterates passion to serve Nigerians

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, has reiterated his readiness to evolve programmes that would transform Nigeria, if elected.



Obi, a one time Anambra governor, made the declaration while addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting with Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, on Saturday, in Umuobiakwa village, Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



According to him, the visit is in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders across the country.



Obi noted that the visit was also in line with his policy of visiting various leaders and stakeholders across the country.



He added that it was also in line with his passion to serve the country as the next president of Nigeria.



According to him, one cannot talk about leadership in the South East without recourse to Gov. Ikpeazu, pointing out that the visit is specifically to update the governor on his ambition.(NAN)

