2023 Election: NHRC holds national consultation with security agencies

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has conducted a national consultation with security agencies on protecting voters’ access and participation during the forthcoming elections.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, who spoke at the meeting on Saturday in Kano, said it was organized by NHRC to launch 2023 election project called Mobilizing Voters for Elections (MOVE).

“This is the first series of the two national consultations on the role of law enforcement and security agencies in protecting voter access and participation during elections.

It is organised by the commission with the support of Ford Foundation and Legal Defence Assistance Project (LEDAP). ”

According to him, ” this is part of our engagement aimed at integrating human rights into 2023 electoral process.

“This consultation is focusing on the role of law enforcement and security agencies in promoting voter access and participation during election.

“The Commission is approaching national consultation from both constitutional and normative approaches.

“It officially launched Oct.17, 2022 with the aim to integrate human rights principles in the electoral process to ensure access, participation and accountability in the 2023 election.

“The general elections in 2011, per centage of legible voters participating in election has declined,” he said.

The executive secretary further explained that 35 per cent voter turnout in 2019 presidential elections was a wake up call for the commission and other stakeholders.

He said the downward trend had continued in subsequent off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Anambra state.

He added that 2023 election was a significant milestone in our journey towards consolidating our democracy.

“The election will be the first under new Electoral Act with its unique ammendments that include deployment of new technologies during voting process.

“It will also be thrown in new political leaderships at national level and in more than 15 states.

Ojukwu said that the election came at a time when Nigeria continued to face huge human rights challenges ranging from insecurity, weak law enforcement, poverty and inequalities.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr Ibrahim Baba, commended the Commission for bringing security agencies on election security.

He said security agencies were mandated to participate, to ensure free and fair election.

In the same vein, the Chief Superitendent of Police, Mustapha Ismail-Atta, said this would build synergy with inter-agencies consultation committee on election security and make sure all the election process went smoothly.

NAN reports that stakeholders who attended the national consultation included Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), DSS and NSCDC.(NAN)