2023 Election: INEC concludes collation of results in Lagos State

By Adeyemi Adeleye/Taiye Olayemi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday concluded state collation of Presidential Election’s results in Lagos State after about 18 hours of collation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and NASS elections were held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday.

The collation of results from the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Lagos state, which started at 6.30p.m. on Sunday evening was rounded up at 12noon on Monday, 48 hours after conclusion of the Saturday’s election.

The exercise was carried out at the Lagos State Collation Centre for the Presidential Election situated at INEC Media Centre at the commission’s headquarters in Yaba.

It was however stopped intermittently to wait for the arrival of results from some LGAs within the period.

The State Collation Centre Officer, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) after concluding the collation commended all stakeholders for patience and support.

Oladiji called in various party agents to signed the result before it would be moved to the nation’s capital, Abuja for the National Collation of results from the 36 state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The exercise was conducted under the watch of party agents, domestic and foreign observers, security agences, the media and other stakeholders.

Reacting to the outcome, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Committee, Lagos State told NAN that the results showed that INEC had passed the test of democracy.

“The commission has shown that they do not belong to any political party. Kudos to INEC. Democracy is about the wishes of the majority of the people in any clime,”Mobolaji said.

Speaking, the PDP Agent at the collation centre, Capt. Tunji Shelle (Rtd) said that the election lacked credibility, as BVAS were allegedly comprised. (NAN)