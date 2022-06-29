2023 election: IGP approves retreat for senior police officers

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has approved a three-day retreat for senior polices officers as part of the build-up to the 2023 General Elections.



The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement in Abuja.





He said the retreat was part of efforts by the force to ensure stability in internal security and a safe environment conducive for the conduct of the General Elections in 2023.



Adejobi said the retreat with the theme, ‘The Imperative of a Nigeria Police Strategic Plan For Peaceful Elections’, would hold between Oct. 18 and 21 in Imo.

He said participants at the retreat would be senior officers of the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), Commissioners of Police (CP) and other Heads of Police Formations.



Adejobi said other participants would be carefully selected security and election management experts across the globe to engage in peer review and cross fertilisation of ideas.



The police spokesman said the idea was to ensure effective management of security before, during, and after the elections.



According to him, the retreat will also provide ample opportunity for Senior Officers to interact with key officials from sister security agencies, the nation’s electoral body and international development partners.



He said President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to declare the retreat opened and deliver keynote address.



Adejobi said other guests expected at the event were State Governors, Service Chiefs, Heads of other Security Agencies and past I-Gs. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

