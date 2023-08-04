2023 Election: Group lauds INEC for patronizing local printing industries

By Chimezie Godfrey

Large-scale printing companies in Nigeria have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for patronizing local printing industries in Nigeria during the past 2023 general election.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Yahaya Amfani, and Secretary, Ademola Kasumu, the group expressed profound gratitude to INEC for the privilege of printing all electoral materials Locally for the just concluded 2023 General Election.

The statement said,”On behalf of the medium and large-scale printing companies in Nigeria, we write to express our profound gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the exceptional privilege of printing all electoral materials Locally for the just concluded 2023 General Election.

“The opportunity you have given us to be a part of this historic national exercise is both an honor and a privilege. The local print industry recognizes that the enormous responsibility that comes with producing election materials is critical to the democratic process.

“We are immensely proud of the trust that INEC placed in our capabilities and expertise, and we spared no effort to ensure that each material was printed with the utmost precision, quality, and security. Throughout the project, our teams worked tirelessly to meet strict timelines and for the first time in the history of conducting elections in Nigeria, there was no reason to postpone the 2023 General Election due to unavailability of electoral material.”

The Group noted that it was the first time INEC was entrusted the local print industry with the responsibility of printing all materials for conducting a general election considering the fact that electoral materials were mostly printed overseas prior to now.

It therefore said that the working on the project had been a significant milestone for the local print industry in Nigeria.

“Working on this project has been a significant milestone for the local print industry in Nigeria. It has provided an opportunity to showcase our advanced technologies and dedicated workforce. This was a game-changer as this is the first time INEC is entrusting the local print industry with the responsibility of printing all materials for conducting the 2023 General Election considering the fact that electoral materials were mostly printed overseas prior to now. Thereby saving billions of Naira back into the Nigerian economy.

“Through the just concluded 2023 General Election, the local print industry successfully produced tons of paper print, with several millions of ballots. This is a remarkable milestone that has bolstered our confidence in our capabilities to render similar services to ECOWAS nations and other African countries.

“By entrusting the local print industry with the printing of all electoral materials, INEC not only promoted the growth and development of the printing industry but also indirectly supported a multitude of local businesses across various sectors.

“Throughout the printing process, our commitment to using local resources and services led to the direct employment of Thousands of skilled workers. Additionally, the ripple effect of this project extended to the wider community, as Thousands of individuals, including vendors, artisans, transporters, food sellers, and many others, found employment opportunities as a result of the activities carried out by the local print industry.

“We do encourage government to admonish other agencies to emulate INEC in patronizing local service providers as this will reinvigorate the Nigerian Economy. This strategic decision not only ensures the utilization of local resources and expertise but also significantly reduces capital flight, benefiting our nation’s economy and contributing to sustainable economic development,” the Group stated.

