2023 Election: Emulate Sir Ahmadu Bello’s leadership qualities, don tells politicians

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Director of ‘Sardauna’, a drama play, Prof. Ahmed Yerima has urged politicians to always emulate the good virtues of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.Yerima made the call on Monday night while speaking with newsmen shortly after the play was staged in Abuja.

The play, ‘Sardauna’, which was written and directed by Yerima, is produced by Duke of Shomolu Productions, a Lagos-based theatrical shows producing outfit.The play depicts the life and times of the late Premier of the Northern Region.

He said the late Sardauna stood for rebuilding trust and fostering unity. He made sacrifices for the progress and development of the country.“His works are important to the country especially now that we are going towards the 2023 electio.“Sardauna becomes very important and very relevant because most of the Gamji philosophy which we discussed in the play are those theories you will find and even the north continues to think about.”Also, while a lot has been written about him, nothing much has been written about his wife, Hajiya Afusatu.

I needed the situation that will give it a new touch, a new life that will interest the people.“They know him as a politician but what did he do? What I did was to go into Islamic junction and say what happened to you? How do you prepare for the other world? That was how the story came,” he said.He said that there were recordings aired by the BBC that misrepresented the late Sardauna.”If we were to judge him, how do we judge him? And I think that history becomes very important because for me history equally provides a lot of material.“The family were also helpful. What we first did we sent them the script and they read it and made one or two corrections and now said okay go ahead,” Yerima said.Also speaking, Mr Joseph Edgar, the Producer of the play and the Executive Chairman, Duke of Shomolu Productions said that the play was used as a strong vehicle to demonstrate the contributions of Late Sir Ahmadu Bello to the national unity and development.“You can see what is happening in the country where people are beginning to ask for competence.“

This is our own contribution to tell historical story of great iconic Nigerian who fought for Nigeria’s unity, using theatre as a strong vehicle,” Edgar said.In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, the Director-General, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, described the late Sir Ahmadu Bello as an embodiment of allvirtues.“It is difficult in one moment to say everything about the Sardauna because Sardauna is an embodiment of all the good virtues that you can think of. “During the first republic when he lived his life, he sowed a seed of good governance which up till now we are not be able to replicate,” he said.Also, Alhaji Husein Agaie, the President, Northern Youths Council of Nigeria, described late Sardauna as an ”Iroko” tree that is useful to the society.“Sir Ahmadu Bello left a great legacy which should be an inspiration for Northern Nigeria and Nigeria as a whole.“Many people are beneficiaries of late Sir Ahmadu Bello in terms of education, diplomatic relationship and westernisation between Nigeria and British government.also speaking, Sen. Shehu Sani said the late Sardauna of Sokoto lived an exemplary life.”He lived a life of dignity, honour, integrity and selfless service to humanity.“

What has been done today it is something that is commendable.“I believe that every Nigerian who is lucky to watch this drama will be able to know the sketch and depth of the gravity of what happened just after the independence of Nigeria.“The political class of today have a lot to learn with what has happened in the past.“When history is replaying, it teaches us lessons and when we use such lessons, it prevents us from repeating those mistakes,” Sani said. (NAN)

