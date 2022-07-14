2023 election: Borno APC endorses Kaka Shehu for senate

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Mr Kaka Shehu as the party’s candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial election.

Gov. Babagana Zulum disclosed this at the end of the stakehokders’ meeting on Thursday in Maiduguri.

He said the stakeholders nominated Shehu to replace Sen. Kashim Shettima, who was picked as running mate to the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The governor described the choice of Shehu as something destined by God, adding that: “Shehu is a real party man and deserved support of its members.”

Also, the APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Ali Dalori lauded the development, adding that the delegates would follow due process to affirmed Shehu as the party’s candidate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shehu is the incumbent Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Borno central district comprises Maiduguri Metropolitan Council; Jere, Mafa, Dikwa, Kala-Balge, Gamboru-Ngala, Konduga and Dikwa Local Government Areas of the state. (NAN)

